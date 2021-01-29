Rain chances return this afternoon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Friday we are going to have mild temperatures across the area. We will have a high in the mid to low 60s across the area. Rain chances will start this afternoon and last until Saturday morning. The rain will be gone by noon Saturday at the latest. We are also anticipating very strong winds going into Saturday. We are anticipating wind speeds around 20-30 mph, with wind gusts upwards of 40-50 mph. Saturday will feel a lot like spring. We will have a high of about 71 with partly cloudy skies becoming clear throughout the day. After the cold front comes through, we will see temps drop down into the 50s for Sunday. Then by Monday we will return to the 60s. By Wednesday we are going to return to the 70s ahead of our next cold front.