TxDOT, City of WF change traffic pattern at SAFB main gate entrance

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Department of Transportation and City of Wichita Falls changed the traffic pattern for entering Sheppard Air Force Base off Sheppard Access Road on Thursday.
Drivers are now permitted to go straight into the serpentine lanes of the SAFB main gate via the following two lanes:
- The second-from-the-left lane
- The previous straight-only lane to the center-right
The attached pictures show the location of directional arrows before the intersection, painted on the roadway and signs located on the intersection lights.
