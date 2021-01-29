TxDOT, City of WF change traffic pattern at SAFB main gate entrance

TxDOT, City of WF change traffic pattern at SAFB main gate entrance
By KAUZ Team | January 28, 2021 at 6:49 PM CST - Updated January 28 at 10:14 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Department of Transportation and City of Wichita Falls changed the traffic pattern for entering Sheppard Air Force Base off Sheppard Access Road on Thursday.

Drivers are now permitted to go straight into the serpentine lanes of the SAFB main gate via the following two lanes:

  • The second-from-the-left lane
  • The previous straight-only lane to the center-right

The attached pictures show the location of directional arrows before the intersection, painted on the roadway and signs located on the intersection lights.

TxDOT, City of WF change traffic pattern at SAFB Sheppard Access entrance
TxDOT, City of WF change traffic pattern at SAFB Sheppard Access entrance (Source: SAFB)
TxDOT, City of WF change traffic pattern at SAFB Sheppard Access entrance
TxDOT, City of WF change traffic pattern at SAFB Sheppard Access entrance (Source: SAFB)
TxDOT, City of WF change traffic pattern at SAFB Sheppard Access entrance
TxDOT, City of WF change traffic pattern at SAFB Sheppard Access entrance (Source: SAFB)

Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.