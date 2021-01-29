VITA to host virtual seminar Friday morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) wants to help you hit the ground running when it comes to tax season.
The free tax prep service in Wichita Falls is kicking it off with a seminar on Facebook Live to talk about earned income tax credit, something they say most people miss out on.
The session will run from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and will include IRS Director for Area 3 David Jamison and Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana.
Click here to view the Facebook event page for the seminar.
