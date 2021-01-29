“We were finally able to breathe again;” Texoma residents react to renewal of DACA protections

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - In President Joe Biden’s first few moments in office, he signed an executive order reopening applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program; protecting both the program and the over 106,000 Texans under it.
For Texoma residents who are eligible, the order has them feeling a new sense of hope.
“I think we were finally able to breathe again,” Monse Benitez said.
Benitez and fellow MSU Texas sophomore Zoe Cedillo only know what life is like living in America. Both of their families brought them to Texas from Mexico when they were younger than four in hopes of a better life.
“All they know is this country. They are just as American as you and I,” Gonzalo Robles, founder of Cafe con Leche, said, “the only thing is that they don’t have that paper.”
Unfortunately, by the time both women hit 15 - the age to apply for DACA - applications had been paused, and they were left wondering what was next.
“Heartbreaking and disappointing at the same time, not being able to apply when I could,” Benitez said.
Robles said, from a mentor’s perspective, “it has been really tough and hard, keeping the hope and encouraging them to continue pursuing their dreams.”
President Joe Biden’s recent executive order now re-opens that application, making it so Monse and Zoe can now begin the process and be protected under DACA.
For Zoe, it was an emotional moment.
“It was just nice to see someone see how hard we’re working,” she said.
With two years to go before she enters the workforce, Monse said what keeps her going through it all is knowing there are younger undocumented students watching her.
“I can be a role model for the undocumented community here in Wichita, who are going to be the next generation,” she said.
“Let’s give them the chance to the American dream,” Robles added.
President Joe Biden has mentioned he plans to present a new immigration reform bill before Congress that would offer legalization and citizenship to undocumented immigrants. It’s something Monse, Zoe and Robles all said they’ll be keeping a close eye on.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.