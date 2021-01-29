WFISD to include competition fields at new high schools, approve schematics

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD is still planning to call another bond election for May 2021, which would pay for athletic facilities for the two new high schools. Now the district is adding competition fields on top of practice ones, which would be an increase of nearly $4 million; but that cost won’t fall on the taxpayers.
The Texas state legislature’s most recent rule to call any additional practice and athletic facilities for school bonds “recreational,” and make them their own bond proposition, has created a learning curve for both Wichita Falls ISD and its architectural team.
“So I think this is really the first time anybody’s had to do this in the state,” Tom Lueck, COO of Huckabee Inc, said.
At Thursday’s special session, Superintendent Michael Kuhrt and athletic director Scott Hafley presented design concepts for what adding competition fields would do to both of the new high schools, instead of just practice facilities.
“We’ll be playing varsity sports at both of these new campuses,” Kuhrt said, “should the voters approve that.”
These additions would be the school board’s responsibility to pay for the extra $4 million for those facilities.
While the district prepares the correct bond language to officially call a bond election for May, it’s continuing to move forward with design plans for the two new high schools.
Both Superintendent Kuhrt and Lueck said today marked a huge step forward toward getting construction underway.
“I think today is a celebration,” Lueck said.
“It just kind of validates all of our pre-planning process that we’ve gone through for the last two and a half years,” Superintendent Kuhrt said.
For Lueck, a Hirschi grad, it’s a chance to continue giving back to his hometown.
“We’re doing this for the students, and the teachers,” he said, “so anything we can do make this better, and to me that’s what this is all about.”
“Before the end of the year there will be dirt moving,” Superintendent Kuhrt added.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.