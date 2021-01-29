WFISD offering free curbside COVID-19 rapid testing to students, staff

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD is now offering free curbside COVID-19 rapid testing for all staff and students.
The tests are being administered behind Carrigan School at 1609 Blonde St. at the following times:
- Mondays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Students or staff wanting to get tested will need to scan the two QR codes in the picture above and fill out both registration forms before going to the testing site.
The registration forms can also be accessed via the links below:
