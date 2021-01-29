WFPD officers recognized for service during mental health call

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is being recognized because of the kindness and patience of two police officers, Angelica Martinez and Kevin Castro, who responded to a mental health call.
“We try to relate to them as much as we can and just listen because I think that’s the biggest thing is sometimes people just need somebody to talk to,” said Angelica Martinez, patrol officer with the Wichita Falls Police Department.
Police officers say they never know what to expect when they arrive at a scene but no matter what the situation is everyone should be treated like a human being.
“Unfortunately most of our contacts are with people who are going through some kind of crisis so learning how to deal with that whether it’s mental health or it’s just a personal problem stuff like that it’s very important to be able to help,” said Martinez.
On Jan. 20, the two officers answered the call when staff at The North Texas State Hospital needed help with a patient.
“You can just see that he wanted to vent a little bit and by us arriving at the situation, deescalating and getting everybody separated, kind of figure out what was going on from there we were able to talk everybody down,” said Kevin Castro, patrol officer with the Wichita Falls Police Department.
According to the WFPD, officers usually have some information for calls but the department requires all officers to go through crisis management training.
“I look forward to going back and kind of being able to build off what I already know,” said Castro.
In addition to classrooms and being in the field, officers take advantage of learning from each other.
“Being able to see what some of the older officers who have been doing this for a little bit longer and watching them do it how to speak to people is definitely a big resource here in our department,” said Martinez.
However, the most important thing is knowing their hard work does not go unnoticed by the community.
“Everyday I come to work and people actually support what we do and they actually are there for us that’s a great feeling for me,” said Castro.
“There are some calls that I go home and think about could I have done more so it’s definitely comforting to see that they felt we handled it,” said Martinez.
