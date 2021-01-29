Wichita County Law Enforcement Center closing in on completion

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Most days of the year, J.D. Blair is busy working on building casinos.
On September 1 however, Blair became the superintendent for the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center and hit the ground running.
“It took about three weeks to get everybody on board with the theory of madness, but once everybody got on board, it was a piece of cake,” said Blair.
The theory of madness meant bringing in hundreds of additional workers in the last four months and teaching them how to get more done while working on top of each other. Blair says it’s a tactic that’s he used for building casinos for decades.
“The last three or four months, if you blink, you miss it,” said Wichita County Precinct 1 Commissioner Mark Beauchamp.
Since September, the project has gone from about 35% completion to almost 90%.
“It’s starting to look like it’s a facility ready to occupy,” said Beauchamp.
One of the most notable completions is the inmate housing units. They’ll be able to hold 716 inmates from non-violent offenders to maximum security and even special pods for inmates on work crew.
An even bigger plus is that it will also allow the county to bring in inmates from across the state and country to generate revenue.
“It’s really a neat process,” said Beauchamp.
Completion is slated for some time in April with a transition period to the new facility starting in May. For now, though, the theory of madness is still in full effect.
“We’ve got a deadline so let’s meet it,” said Blair.
