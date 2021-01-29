Windy Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A strong storm system brings rain chances to the area very late tonight and early Saturday. Any rain with this system should quickly end Saturday morning and most of the day looks mild, windy, and dry. West winds will gust above 40 at times from late morning and into the early afternoon. The wind switches direction Saturday night and Sunday with some cooler air making a move back into the area. whatever cool down we see won’t last long with milder weather returning by early next week.