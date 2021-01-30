High winds and dust today

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - High winds is the weather event of the day for Texoma. Gusts for some even get close to 40mph. The high winds brought in dust and for some that is impacting visibility by a few miles/ Tonight winds die down to the mid-teens, temps drop to near 40.
Sunday the winds stick around but will be milder than Saturday. Gusts could reach 25 to 30 mph. We’ll hit a high near 57.
Monday going into next week high it continues to warm up and mostly clear skies stick around. By late next week, a cold front brings rain and mix chances going into the weekend.
