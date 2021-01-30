3 new deaths, 39 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

CDC recommends masks in public settings
By KAUZ Team | January 29, 2021 at 6:11 PM CST - Updated January 29 at 6:12 PM

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed three new deaths and 39 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday. There were also 366 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 13,883 cases in Wichita County, with 1,642 of them still being active.

GET TESTED: Free COVID-19 testing site opens outside of MPEC

There are currently 1,576 patients recovering at home while 66 are in the hospital. There are currently 20 patients in critical condition.

There have been 285 total COVID-19 related deaths, 11,956 recoveries and 66,165 negative tests in Wichita County.

There are now 26 tests still pending.

The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:

  • First dose: 10,541
  • Second dose: 2,352

The Health District sadly has three deaths to report today; Case 10,530 (80+), 10,535 (80+), and Case 8,547 (80+) There are also 39 new cases, 66 hospitalizations, and 366 recoveries to report.

Totals for the week ending January 29 are as follows:

Total new cases - 298

Average Positivity Rate - 10%

Case Type

Contact = 65 cases

Close Contact = 34 cases

Community Spread = 109 cases

Under Investigation = 89 cases

Travel = 1 case

Ages

0 – 5 = 5 cases

6 – 10 = 7 cases

11 – 19 = 34 cases

20 – 29 = 59 cases

30 – 39 = 44 cases

40 – 49 = 42 cases

50 – 59 = 31 cases

60 – 69 = 40 cases

70 – 79 = 20 cases

80+ = 16 cases

Total Hospitalizations = 66

Stable = 46

Critical = 20

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

No hospitalizations

20 - 29

Stable - 2

Critical - 1

30 - 39

Stable - 1

40 - 49

Stable - 3

Critical - 2

50 - 59

Stable - 2

Critical - 6

60 - 69

Stable - 10

Critical - 3

70 - 79

Stable - 14

Critical - 7

80+

Stable - 14

Critical - 1

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.