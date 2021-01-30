3 new deaths, 39 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed three new deaths and 39 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday. There were also 366 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 13,883 cases in Wichita County, with 1,642 of them still being active.
There are currently 1,576 patients recovering at home while 66 are in the hospital. There are currently 20 patients in critical condition.
There have been 285 total COVID-19 related deaths, 11,956 recoveries and 66,165 negative tests in Wichita County.
There are now 26 tests still pending.
The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:
- First dose: 10,541
- Second dose: 2,352
The Health District sadly has three deaths to report today; Case 10,530 (80+), 10,535 (80+), and Case 8,547 (80+) There are also 39 new cases, 66 hospitalizations, and 366 recoveries to report.
Totals for the week ending January 29 are as follows:
Total new cases - 298
Average Positivity Rate - 10%
Case Type
Contact = 65 cases
Close Contact = 34 cases
Community Spread = 109 cases
Under Investigation = 89 cases
Travel = 1 case
Ages
0 – 5 = 5 cases
6 – 10 = 7 cases
11 – 19 = 34 cases
20 – 29 = 59 cases
30 – 39 = 44 cases
40 – 49 = 42 cases
50 – 59 = 31 cases
60 – 69 = 40 cases
70 – 79 = 20 cases
80+ = 16 cases
Total Hospitalizations = 66
Stable = 46
Critical = 20
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
Stable - 2
Critical - 1
30 - 39
Stable - 1
40 - 49
Stable - 3
Critical - 2
50 - 59
Stable - 2
Critical - 6
60 - 69
Stable - 10
Critical - 3
70 - 79
Stable - 14
Critical - 7
80+
Stable - 14
Critical - 1
