Officer Marc Schwartz retires from WFPD

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Schwartz served as an officer with the WFPD for 13 years and said he saw things he never imagined but the police academy training taught him how to handle any situation.
Born in New York, Schwartz was stationed to Sheppard Air Force Base where he served in the Air Force for 20 years.
Schwartz said, “Becoming a police officer found me,” and he did not, “seek out to become a police officer.”
He added, “Wichita Falls is a great community,” and thanked Chief Borrego and the Wichita Falls Police Department.
“Maybe they’ll pick that up as well, every situation is different and you’re going to have good and bad days. At the end of the day, if you thought you did everything you were supposed to do, then you’re going to be fine,” Schwartz said.
The veteran officer plans to spend his retirement in Florida with his wife so they can take care of his mother-in-law.
