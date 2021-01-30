Texas DPS: murder suspect shot, killed in Baylor Co.

BAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - A man accused of homicide in Lubbock County is dead after shots were fired in Baylor County.
Texas DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing said law enforcement officials in Baylor County located 34-year-old Chase Coats and attempted to detain him. Coats then shot at the officers, who returned fire. Coats was shot and died at the scene.
According to our sister station, KCBD, LCSO first received a call of shots fired around 9:30 p.m. Friday night. They found 56-year-old Russell Coats deceased with gunshot wounds inside the residence in the 6400 block of CR 7415.
Texas Rangers are still investigating the scene, stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
