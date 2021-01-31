Community donates dog food to Emily’s Legacy Rescue

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A volunteer foster based animal rescue is able to feed displaced cats and dogs thanks to help from the Texoma community.
Emily’s Legacy Rescue was down to one bag of dog food when they made a post to social media.
Saturday they collected bags of puppy and dog food.
Kimber Hopkins, the founder of ELR, says people left bags of food and treats soon after the post.
“We’ve had such a great response. We’ve got some wonderful people in our community. Former adopters that have already dropped off food this morning and said, ' We want to help the animals.’ And we have a great community and when there’s a need everyone steps up,” said Hopkins.
The food will help the five dogs they have at the kennels.
Hopkins says normally the rescue is able to stock up on food for a while because Petco is able to supply them with food when it’s near the expiration date or is an opened bag.
If you were unable to drop off dog food during the food drive, you can leave the items anytime including after hours.
Emily’s Legacy Rescue is located at 1400 W Rathgeber Rd.
