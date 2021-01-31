Friends and community raise money for family who lost mom from cancer

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - One Wichita Falls family is feeling the community’s love for their mom Saturday.
“Carrie just had such a big heart that we want to return that favor to her kids,” said Alicia Dowling, one of the benefit organizers and family friend.
Businesses in the Wichita Falls community are giving their part to show how much Carrie Gee meant to them.
A group of Gee’s friends organized a benefit after Gee lost her battle with colon cancer on January 15.
“We put together a benefit to help raise money for her family. She has three kids that we want to help provide for to kind of get them through the transition of going to a new home and kind of help them through that,” said Dowling.
Gee left a sweet impression when getting her hair cut.
“Even after doing her hair that time, I had got a couple more clients who said they heard about my salon through her. So she still gave back even when she was ill,” said Syd Maldonado, owner and stylist at Voltage Hair Studio.
Maldonado is one of many who donated a raffle item for the benefit.
“I was welcome to do it because she was a good person and I’m sure she would have done it if she could do it and she could be here,” said Maldonado.
There was more than the raffle of over 50 items, like a bake sale and live music.
The group of organizers involved the Gee family when putting on the benefit.
As of Saturday evening, organizers say they raised $4,180 but there are some online donations still being calculated.
Gee’s obituary can be found here.
