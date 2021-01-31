Next few days look great

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The weather for Sunday just looks beautiful. Temperatures warm up to the mid 50′s for most, those in the southwest part of our area warm up close to 60. This evening temps drop into the 40′s, we will see a low close to 30. Winds remain moderate, around 15-20.
Tomorrow starts off in the 40′s, warming up close to 60 for most. Clear skies remain into the better part of next week.
By Wednesday We could see a high close to 70! Showers cannot be ruled out of the forecast for late next week going into the weekend.
