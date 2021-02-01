City of WF encouraging sign-ups for CodeRED Weather Warning System

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls is encouraging residents to sign up for the CodeRED Weather Warning System, a free service provided to residents of Wichita Falls and Wichita County.
The City of WF’s encouragement comes after a radio tower was vandalized and collapsed in December of 2020. The transmitter damage affected the National Weather Service’s ability to send and receive alerts on NOAA weather radios for severe weather and tornado warnings.
The National Weather Service has restored a signal via another tower site as a temporary location but it may not transmit the distance it did before.
While the signals to NOAA weather radios may be affected, the City of WF said their Outdoor Warning System is still working properly.
You can sign up for the CodeRED Weather Warning System by clicking here. For more information, you can contact the City of Wichita Falls Emergency Management Coordinator at (940) 761-6870.
