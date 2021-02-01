Gun and Knife Show has first guest in 41 years

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Gun and Knife Show, a reoccurring event in Wichita Falls welcomed it’s first ever guest this weekend.
Since 2020 when Mike Rucker took over the Gun and Knife Show, he says it’s been growing in the number of vendors and wanted to expand this weekend’s show with a new feature.
This time around guests could meet two time World Champion Team Roper Clay Smith. Smith signed autographs and talked with guests who stopped by his booth.
“It’s always cool to meet people that are interested in what I do. I think what I do is a small scaled kind of thing it seems like, but there’s a lot of people that love rodeo and so it kind of goes hand in hand with the gun show,” said Smith.
Officials with the Gun and Knife Show say they want to bring in guests with the future dates.
