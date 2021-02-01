Mild weather is on the way

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Monday we are going to experience cool conditions across the area. Today we will only have a high of about 55 with mostly sunny skies. The wind will be calm out of the north at only about 5-10 mph. Tonight we will have a few clouds across the area with a low of about 36. Going into Tuesday mild weather will return to the area. Tuesday we will have a high of about 64 with partly cloudy skies. The winds are going to pick up a little bit out of the south at about 10-20 mph. Wednesday looks to be one of our warmest days of the next several days. We will have a high of about 71 with partly cloudy skies. On Thursday temps will stay similar. We will have a high of about 72 with strong winds out of the south at about 15-25 mph. A pair of big cold fronts are headed this way. We will see the first come through on Thursday and that will drop our temps down into the 50s on Friday. The next big one comes in on Saturday and that will drop our high down to 40 on Sunday.