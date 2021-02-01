MSU Texas reports 7 new COVID-19 cases Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reported Monday seven new students have tested positive for COVID-19. Six students and two staff members have also made recoveries.
A total of 393 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1, 2020.
The report, which was updated Monday at 3:13 p.m., says the patients are made up of 81 faculty/staff members and 312 students. There are currently three active staff cases and 16 active student cases.
Three students are staying in the campus housing isolation block at this time.
