5 new deaths, 90 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

By KAUZ Team | February 1, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST - Updated February 1 at 4:41 PM

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed five new deaths and 90 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Monday. There were also 218 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 13,973 cases in Wichita County, with 1,509 of them still being active.

There are currently 1,451 patients recovering at home while 58 are in the hospital. There are currently 15 patients in critical condition.

There have been 290 total COVID-19 related deaths, 12,174 recoveries and 66,820 negative tests in Wichita County.

There are now 138 tests still pending.

The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:

  • First dose: 11,298
  • Second dose: 2,580

The Health District sadly has five deaths to report today; Case 11,136 (80+), Case 13,643 (80+), Case 6,907 (80+), Case 11,152 (70 - 79) and Case 10,326 (80+).

They received 24 cases Saturday, 12 cases Sunday, and 54 cases today for a total of 90 new cases to report. There are 58 hospitalizations and 218 recoveries to also report today.

Total Hospitalizations = 58

Stable = 43

Critical = 15

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

Stable - 1

20 - 29

Critical - 1

30 - 39

Stable - 1

40 - 49

Stable - 5

Critical - 1

50 - 59

Stable - 6

Critical - 2

60 - 69

Stable - 5

Critical - 5

70 - 79

Stable - 13

Critical - 6

80+

Stable - 12

