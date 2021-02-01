P.E.T.S. Clinic offers discounted heartworm testing for February

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - P.E.T.S, a local low cost spay and neuter clinic, announced its annual canine heartworm testing discount for February.
The February special includes free heartworm testing offered with a purchase of a 12-month-supply of prevention or half-priced tests with no purchase necessary.
Appointments are required but limited and walk-ins are not allowed this year.
To make an appointment, call (940) 723-7387 or click here to request the appointment and they will get back to you as soon as possible. Sometimes this can take up to three business days.
There will be two additional opportunities at one of the two single-day clinics:
- Iowa Park - Feb. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Iowa Park Reclaim Center, 1619 FM 368, Iowa Park, TX 76367, call (940) 592-2181
- Electra - Feb. 27. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Electra Police Department, 111 E. Cleveland, Electra, TX 76360, call (940) 495-2131
No appointments necessary for the single-day clinics and included services are discounted tests, preventative medications and vaccinations.
All pet owners must be masked at all times and social distancing will be enforced at all facilities.
