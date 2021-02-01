Residents interested in meal prepping can sign up for classes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - People with not much time for meals but want to eat something nutritious are turning to meal prepping classes.
One business owner is offering classes starting with an introduction class, which will be a series covering different topics.
The first class teaches people what they need in order to prepare healthy meals at home quickly to meet their goals.
“Whether it be fitness, whether it be a special dietary need, whether it be time saving. We use whatever Y that they have to help them prepare meals for their life,” said Tiffany Erillhart, owner of Weightless.
The following classes in the series will build upon each other. Those who sign up will receive tips and ideas followed by a meal prep demo.
