WF police suspect tampering as cause of early morning power outage

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department reportedly suspects tampering as the cause of Monday morning power outages.
Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire call at Kell West and Fairway boulevard around 4:35 a.m. The traffic lights at the intersections of Kell East and Fairway boulevard and Kell West and Fairway boulevard were not functional but there was no fire present. United Market Street and the nearby shopping center lost power around 4:10 a.m., according to officials.
A cut padlock exposed air switch handles allowing one handle to be moved from the typical closed position. WFPD officials said a partially opened handle caused wires to overheat. The estimated damages are $12,000.
WF police said there is an open case for criminal mischief and the scene was photographed but they are also searching for area footage.
Oncor restored power to all traffic lights and returned power to businesses around 5:25 a.m.
