UPDATE: No injuries reported after semi overturns on Hwy 277

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Texas DPS reports there were no injuries in the one-vehicle accident involving an overturned semi-truck Monday morning.
Authorities said the accident occurred around 3:50 a.m. on US 82 westbound and Clyde Morgan Road.
Highway 277 was shut down for more than an hour after the semi-truck overturned.
Wichita Falls police, the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office and Texas DPS worked to clear the scene on the westbound lanes while trying to get some traffic through on the far eastbound lane.
