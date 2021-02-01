WF Area Food Bank Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout February

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout the month of February.
They’ll be heading over to Lake Wichita Park on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Then on Saturday, they’ll be at Just Store It from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The remaining Mobile Pantry dates for February can be found below:
Lake Wichita Park (Near Dog Park)
- Feb. 4 – 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Just Store It
- Feb. 6 – 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
City View Baptist
- Feb. 11 – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Legacy Church of God
- Feb. 16 – 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Midtown Manor
- Feb. 17 – 10 a.m. to noon
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
- Feb. 19 – 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Mill St. Housing Center
- Feb. 23 – 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Ben Donnell Housing Center
- Feb. 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
