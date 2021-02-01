WFISD School Naming Committee nomination form now available

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD’s School Naming Committee nomination form is now open and will remain open through Feb. 12.
The naming committee will review nomination forms for school buildings, forward all nominees to the School Board and recommend no more than five names to the School Board.
Discussion of school names is set to begin in May of 2021.
The committee will be comprised of 40 people: 10 students, 10 staff members, 10 parents and 10 community members. WFISD officials said they will make every effort to ensure all three current high schools have equal representation.
At this time, the committee will only be reviewing nominations for school names; the discussion regarding school colors and mascots will take place after school names have been determined.
If you would like to sign up to serve on the School Naming Committee, click here.
