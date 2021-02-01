Wichita Theatre begin fundraising efforts to be able to bring back live performances

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Small businesses are seeing the toll of the pandemic and the Wichita Theatre is not exempt.
The theatre took a loan from the Paycheck Protection Program and another loan in August but enter 2021 turning to the community for financial support.
A brick campaign started in January is the jumpstart to the theatre’s funding efforts.
While there are multiple ways to donate, Dwayne Jackson, the theatre’s president, says there is one way that guarantees they stay in business.
“Buying tickets to the show is our number one preference. Come support the arts. If we don’t, nobody will and unfortunately we live by tickets and popcorn,” said Jackson.
If all of the bricks are sold, it will keep the theatre operational for a couple more months.
Jackson adds that in the next 30 days, officials will make decisions on the direction the theatre will take for the year.
Donations can be made and show tickets can be purchased online.
