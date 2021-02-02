Better Business Bureau warns of employment scams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Better Business Bureau has received reports about employment scams as businesses are forced to lay off workers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A recent BBB study reportedly found that nearly three-quarters of those who lose money to employment scams are already experiencing financial crisis and do not have enough income to cover their monthly bills.
As more people search for flexible employment opportunities during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to know that scammers are out there in full force and targeting those most in need.
Tips on how to avoid employment scams include:
- Always do background research on the job offer or company
- Beware of work-from-home or shipping/warehouse opportunities
- Watch out for on-the-spot job offers
- Don’t fall for a fake check scam disguised as a secret shopper opportunity
- Be cautious when sharing personal information or any kind of pre-payment
- Beware of offers that seem too good to be true
- Beware of vague job descriptions
- Even if you do the work and get paid, you still may be involved in a scam
To find out more information on the BBB scam tracker or to report a scam, visit their website.
