Changing Weather this Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - South winds will keep us nice and mild through Wednesday. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 60s and 70s on Wednesday. A cold front cools us off some for Thursday and Friday but the real chill doesn’t arrive until the weekend. We’re being conservative with temperatures this week but it could be much colder than what we’re showing for now. Expect more fronts into next week with chilly weather at times. The overall forecast looks fairly dry.