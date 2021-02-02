Everyday investors shake up hedge funds and Gamestop stock

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Everyday investors have shaken up the stock market over the last week, driving the price of Gamestop shares through the roof.
Certified financial planners like Gary Silverman, who owns Personal Money Planning, says eventually that crazy high price will come down, but that will be is anyone’s guess.
“Eventually the price is going to have to come down to something reasonable, but how long is that going to take? Who knows,” Silverman said. “You are going to see a lot of volatility in the stock for a while.”
So how did this all happen?
Users on the website Reddit joined forced to buy the stock to hurt hedge funds. They were doing something called short selling. That’s where you borrow stock from a broker, sell it then wait for it drop in price and buy it back and make a profit. But these investors all bought into the stock, causing the price to skyrocket and costing hedge funds billions.
“These Reddit people were willing to put their money where their heart was and because of that they were able to bring down or at least cripple several hedge funds because of that,” Silverman said. “The original ones who were shorting the Gamestop stock, I think they kind of regretted that action.”
Now people are left wondering what happens next. Those who bought in early could cash out now and win big. Others are still holding onto their shares, waiting for the price to go even higher.
Gary Silverman warns of missing out on profits, with this old Wall Street saying.
“Bulls make money, bears make money, pigs get slaughtered and if you are a pig about this, if you’re greedy, you can get slaughtered,” Silverman said.
Silverman adds at this point he’s not recommending people buy into the stock but says it will be interesting to see how everything plays out over the next weeks.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.