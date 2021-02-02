Groundhog Day is looking fairly mild

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Tuesday mild weather will return to the area. Tuesday we will have a high of about 64 with partly cloudy skies. The winds are going to pick up a little bit out of the southeast at about 10-20 mph. Wednesday looks to be one of our warmest days of the next several days. We will have a high of about 72 with partly cloudy skies. On Thursday temps will fall. We will have a high of about 62 with strong winds out of the north at about 15-25 mph. A pair of big cold fronts are headed this way. We will see the first come through on Thursday morning and that will drop our temps down into the 50s on Friday. The next big one comes in on Saturday and that will drop our high down to 40 on Saturday & Sunday.