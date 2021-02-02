Health district to receive 1,950 more COVID-19 vaccines this week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District announced that they will be getting 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week.
They’ll be partnering again with Clinics of North Texas, North Central Texas Community Healthcare Center, United Regional Health Care System and Electra Hospital District to administer this week’s new doses.
The health district is asking everyone to not call these facilities to ask for an appointment. They’ll be working through state prioritized groups 1A and 1B to distribute the vaccine.
If you’re eligible and on the county’s waitlist, they will call you to set up an appointment. Do not call them yourselves.
The health district is still transitioning to an online waitlist which is up for approval at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
The system will be an online, high-volume vaccine management and reporting system that will automate the vaccination process. The automation includes appointment scheduling, documentation and tracking of all vaccine batch information and inoculations.
