MSU Texas photographer wins CASE award

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Midwestern State University photographer has won a CASE Award for Photography.
The picture, called “The Spirit,” was taken at Spirit of the Mustangs display in front of Centennial Hall by A J Lopez III, Assistant Director of Digital Marketing and Social Media at MSU Texas.
The Council for Advancement and Support of Education District IV Accolades honored Lopez with the Grand Gold designation in the Individual Photography division.
The Case Awards recognize the best-of-the-best practices in educational advancement around the world.
