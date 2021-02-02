4 new deaths, 64 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed four new deaths and 64 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Tuesday. There were also 238 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 14,037 cases in Wichita County, with 1,331 of them still being active.
1,269 patients are currently recovering at home while 62 are in the hospital. There are currently 13 patients in critical condition.
There have been 294 total COVID-19 related deaths, 12,412 recoveries and 67,685 negative tests in Wichita County.
51 tests still pending at this time.
The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:
- First dose - 12,438
- Second dose - 3,070
The Health District sadly has four deaths to report today; Case 9,282 (70 - 79), Case 10,655 (80+), Case 11,647 (80+) and Case 10,792 (80+).
There are 64 new cases, 62 hospitalizations, and 238 recoveries to also report today.
Total Hospitalizations = 62
Stable = 49
Critical = 13
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
Stable - 2
20 - 29
Stable - 1
Critical - 1
30 - 39
Stable - 2
40 - 49
Stable - 6
Critical - 1
50 - 59
Stable - 7
Critical - 2
60 - 69
Stable - 10
Critical - 3
70 - 79
Stable - 9
Critical - 6
80+
Stable - 12
