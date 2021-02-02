North Texas State Hospital hosting second dose vaccine clinic this Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The North Texas State Hospital will be hosting a second dose vaccination clinic this Saturday.
The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District said Tuesday the clinic is only for individuals who received their first dose at the North Texas State Hospital on Jan. 16.
For those who meet this criteria, your appointment for the second clinic will be at the same exact time as your previous appointment on Jan. 16. Attendees will need to bring their vaccination card to the clinic.
The health district will not be calling to schedule appointments. There will be also be no makeup days and appointment times are unable to be changed.
