One dead in Knox County crash

BENJAMIN, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Department of Public Safety reports one person was killed in a Monday morning crash in Benjamin.
The crash happened at the intersection of US-82 and SH-6 when a vehicle driving west on US-82 pulled out into the path of the semi.
Donnie Edward Ryder, 79, was pronounced dead at Knox County Hospital. The driver of the semi was uninjured.
Texas DPS reports Ryder was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
The crash remains under investigation at this time.
