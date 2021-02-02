Pain relievers may impact COVID-19 antibody production

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Studies and research done by medical experts around the world say pain medications may cause a reduction of COVID-19 antibodies.
“The whole idea behind getting the vaccine is to induce an immune response which is also known as an inflammatory response,” said Dr. Robert McBroom, Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District director.
Individuals who experience side effects from COVID-19 vaccines may reach for over-the-counter pain relievers to help with symptoms like headaches or fatigue.
However, what most don’t know is that almost all of over-the-counter pain medicines share the same ingredients: Ibuprofen.
“Ibuprofen is the active ingredient in Advil and Ibuprofen, the generic brand also and Naproxen is the generic for Aleve,” said Kyle Wardell, pharmacist at the Downtown Pharmacy.
Ibuprofen is an anti-inflammatory that could play a role in impacting antibody production.
“Ibuprofen is going to suppress some of the formation of the antibodies which once again you don’t really want, you want to a certain extent because it will help you feel better but if you get too far into the game like that it’s going to be counterproductive,” said Rick Wardell, pharmacist at the Downtown Pharmacy.
Health experts with The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District says anti-inflammatory medicines can cause other drawbacks as well.
“There’s a real likelihood that they can induce blood clots in the lung tissue. We know that they do in heart tissue and certainty that’s a target organ for coronavirus so I would avoid them for that reason,” said McBroom.
