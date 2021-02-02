Vaccine registration, appointments going virtual in Wichita Co.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Staff at the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health district were drowning in vaccine paperwork.
“The amount of time we have to spend calling individuals and then calling them again,” Lou Kreidler said, “and then some of them at this point we’ve called four or five times and we still haven’t gotten an answer over the phone.”
While vaccine allotment may be low for the county now, Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health Districts’s director, Lou Kreidler, knew that system couldn’t last.
“We realize that as we get more and more vaccines in, continuing with a paper process in this day and age is just not feasible,” she said.
“So it’s good to forward thinking and not trying to be reactive when all of a sudden this happens and we’re scrambling,” Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana said.
The purchase of the Innoculate by Luminare program will move every resident’s information to one place.
With the new system you will be able to register for your vaccine, pick which vaccine you want, and set your appointment time.
Once your at the clinic employees will be able to check you in with a quick scan of your Q-R code and on-site track any reactions you may have.
“It’s just an additional layer to what we’re already providing for them,” Kreidler said.
Information for those already on the waiting list will start moving to the new system over the next two weeks, with plans to go live once that’s done. If you have registered, you will not lose your place in line.
Kreidler said she’s looking forward to how much more efficient this new program will make the vaccination process across the county.
“I think that this is going to be a really great process and move us forward in our efforts to get people vaccinated,” she added.
