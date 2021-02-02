WF ordinance could fix “eyesore” that is vacant downtown buildings

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Vacant buildings along the streets of downtown Wichita Falls continue to deteriorate and cause problems for the surrounding businesses; but a proposed city ordinance is looking to put an end to that.
“It’s kind of an eyesore,” is how Beau Heacock describes the multi-story structure that sits empty, and sits directly across from his business.
That building isn’t alone: it’s one of nearly 75 vacant structures across Wichita Falls that are slowly falling apart.
Heacock, the owner of Scratch Cafe, said he’s “seen some that have just sat and rotted away.”
If passed by the Wichita Falls city council on Tuesday morning, the new Vacant Structures Registry would force property owners to register their buildings every year and submit plans for rehab and future use. It would also come with a $150 registration fee.
“It’s a code to give our businesses a higher level of maintenance that just our regular ordinances,” Terry Floyd said.
Floyd, the city of Wichita Falls’ director of development services, said the goal of the registry is to prevent structures from getting to a point where they might need to be demolished, and from losing the historical value of others.
“So once those buildings are gone,” he said, “they’re gone.”
Floyd said he hopes the program puts the city in a spot where they’re planning ahead instead of playing catch-up.
“In the next five years those buildings that might take a lot of work to get that point,” he said, “at least we’ve saved any additional work that might be needed to renovate that building or bring it up.”
If passed, the ordinance would go into effect in October 2021, with the first batch of registrations due January 2022.
