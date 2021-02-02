Wichita Falls Faith Mission asking for donations

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Faith Mission of Wichita Falls is asking you to help the homeless. They released their needs list Monday with items they need the most to do their job.
During the pandemic, they’re specifically asking for donations of things like facemasks, disposable gloves and cleaning supplies and wipes to keep both their staff and their clientele safe and healthy.
“In order or us to be able to afford to offer the services that we do for free, we really depend a lot on the community to help us with those in kind donations,” said Steve Sparks, Faith Mission CEO.
Faith Mission is also asking for constant necessities, like underwear of all sizes along with cooking spices.
