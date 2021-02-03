Boys and Girls Club of Vernon distributing free food boxes Saturday

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - The Boys and Girls Club of Vernon will be distributing free food boxes Saturday to residents of Wilbarger County.
The Boys and Girls Club partnered with Save the Children to put on the event as part of the Farmers to Families program.
You can drive up to the auditorium parking lot across from Boys and Girls Club of Vernon from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. to receive your free box.
The boxes contain fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, milk and dairy products. Residents are being served on a first come, first served basis.
Any changes to scheduling will be announced on the B&GC of Vernon’s Facebook page. If you have any questions, call (940) 552-2961.
