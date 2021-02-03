A cold front comes in Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Wednesday we are going to have spring like conditions. We will see temps in the 70s with a high of about 72 and partly cloudy skies. Then overnight tonight we will see the winds pick up out of the south at about 15-25 mph. Tonight we will have a low of about 52 with mostly clear skies. Thursday a cold front will come into Texoma and drop our temps down into the low 60s and upper 50s. However a few places to our south may try and warm up into the 70s. Then temps will stay consistent over the next few days. We will see temps right around 60 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Then another cold front comes in by Monday dropping our temps into the 40s.