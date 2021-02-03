Donations to Backdoor Theatre being doubled thanks to anonymous donor

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - An anonymous donor has set up a $50,000 match donation challenge for Backdoor Theatre.
The theatre is still recovering from the devastating flood that happened last year. All donations will be matched up to $50,000.
If you’re interested in helping out Backdoor Theatre, you can make a donation via the following options:
• Online at by clicking here
• Call (940) 322-5000
• Mail your gift to PO Box 896, 76307
The donation match challenge will be ending on March 1.
