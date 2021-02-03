Donations to Backdoor Theatre being doubled thanks to anonymous donor

Donations to Backdoor Theatre being doubled thanks to anonymous donor
Donations to Backdoor Theatre being doubled thanks to anonymous donor (Source: Backdoor Theatre Facebook page)
By KAUZ Team | February 2, 2021 at 8:57 PM CST - Updated February 2 at 9:03 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - An anonymous donor has set up a $50,000 match donation challenge for Backdoor Theatre.

Donations to Backdoor Theatre being doubled thanks to anonymous donor
Donations to Backdoor Theatre being doubled thanks to anonymous donor (Source: Downtown Wichita Falls Development)

The theatre is still recovering from the devastating flood that happened last year. All donations will be matched up to $50,000.

If you’re interested in helping out Backdoor Theatre, you can make a donation via the following options:

• Online at by clicking here

• Call (940) 322-5000

• Mail your gift to PO Box 896, 76307

The donation match challenge will be ending on March 1.

Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.