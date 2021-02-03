Hospice program offers free grief support to families

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Hospice of Wichita Falls is accepting registrants for the 2021 Spring Building Bridges sessions.
Building Bridges is a free community service for grieving children, teens (grades Kindergarten through 12th) and their families who have lost a loved one.
The program will begin on Feb. 11 and end March 31. Weekly sessions will start at 6:30 p.m. and last until 7:30 p.m.
The deadline to sign up is Feb. 15. This service is free and available to all families, not only those who already receive Hospice services. The child or teen does not have to be showing signs of distress and length of time since the loss doesn’t affect eligibility.
Building Bridges curriculum is based on the following principles:
- ACCEPTANCE of the expression and experience of a wide range of emotions in a safe environment
- VALIDATION of the unique quality of individual grief
- GUIDANCE through the painful days of mourning and adaptation of family change
- CREATION of skills and abilities that effectively serve participants throughout life
In efforts to limit COVID exposure, there will be a hybrid version support group. You can choose fully virtual or in-person once a week for six weeks. Both avenues will contain the same curriculum and have the ability for guided engagement through weekly topics and activities, as well as one-on-one conversation.
REGISTER: Contact Hospice of Wichita Falls at (940) 691-0982 or visit their website to sign up.
Hospice of Wichita Falls serves all or parts of the following 12 counties in North Texas: Archer, Baylor, Clay, Foard, Hardeman, Haskell, Jack, Knox, Montague, Wichita, Wilbarger and Young.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.