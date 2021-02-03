3 new deaths, 40 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed three new deaths and 40 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Wednesday. There were also 149 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 14,077 cases in Wichita County, with 1,219 of them still being active.
1,169 patients are currently recovering at home while 50 are in the hospital. There are currently 12 patients in critical condition.
There have been 297 total COVID-19 related deaths, 12,561 recoveries and 68,307 negative tests in Wichita County.
59 tests are still pending at this time.
The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:
- First dose - 12,536
- Second dose - 3,360
The Health District sadly has three deaths to report today; Case 13,936 (80+), Case 14,022 (80+), and Case 12,711 (70 - 79).
There are 40 new cases, 50 hospitalizations, and 149 recoveries to also report today.
Total Hospitalizations = 50
Stable = 38
Critical = 12
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
Stable - 2
20 - 29
Stable - 2
Critical - 1
30 - 39
Stable - 1
40 - 49
Stable - 5
Critical - 1
50 - 59
Stable - 6
Critical - 2
60 - 69
Stable - 11
Critical - 3
70 - 79
Stable - 5
Critical - 5
80+
Stable - 6
