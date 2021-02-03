President Biden signs special health insurance enrollment order

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - President Biden has signed an executive order that allows individuals who qualify a second opportunity to enroll in health care insurance.
“A lot of our community has found themselves in a place of unemployment and/or a negative economic income situation,” said Kelly Fristoe, President of Financial Partners.
According to health insurance experts, the order is the perfect opportunity for those that may have missed the original 45-day enrollment period, and make sure they and their families are covered this year.
“The price is always based on your age and it’s based on how much income you’re going to make,” said Fristoe.
Individuals that fall between incomes of 100 and 400 percent of the poverty line qualify for financial assistance across the eight marketplace plans.
“They can get about $548 a month in financial assistance to help them purchase their plans and they can get this plan right here that has a zero dollar deductible,” said Fristoe.
In past healthcare enrollment periods, Americans were not allowed to enroll outside the period unless there was a life changing event like a new baby, a divorce or job loss.
However, with the COVID-19 pandemic those life changes can be happening more frequently to residents.
“Your spouse works at the school system and next thing you know you’re finding yourself in the middle of a divorce and through that divorce you were on you spouse’s plan where they work and now you’ve lost that,” said Fristoe.
Community Health Care Center, partners with the Health Care Marketplace, says this second enrollment will also allow them to assist more patients with picking the plans that best fits their needs.
“People are needing health coverage because they have all new health difficulties that they may be experiencing from having COVID so this open enrollment period that they’re going to be opening up on Feb. 15 is a step in the right direction,” said David Preston, Director of Marketing and Outreach at the Community Healthcare Center.
Fristoe says choosing the right insurance policy can be an overwhelming process and it’s important to ask for help if you need it.
The special enrollment period will start Feb. 15 and run through May 15.
