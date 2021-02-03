Understanding the COVID vaccine while being an Alzheimer’s caregiver

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The pandemic has been especially hard on those living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers, and a vaccine could be adding hope for some.
It’s also creating some confusion.
Early on in the disease, those with it lose their ability to learn new things, and learn them quickly. It can make understanding a vaccine a challenge.
Those currently in a nursing home were among the first to receive the vaccine in early January, which is when the Alzheimer’s Association began conversations with families.
Sue Gross with the North Central Texas chapter says ultimately, it’s the family’s decision.
“Our caregivers are doing everything they can to get their loved ones safe,” Gross said, “anything my caregivers can do to facilitate more visit time with their loved ones, they’re doing it.”
