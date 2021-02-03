Unemployment still twice as high compared to a year ago

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Eleven months after the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Wichita County, the coronavirus pandemic has impacted every part of our lives and that includes jobs.
Before COVID, unemployment was around 3.5%, that all changed in March. That number jumped up to 15% nationwide. After shutdowns were lifted it dropped to 7.2% in December.
Economic professor Sarah Quintanar says comparing this to something like the great depression isn’t as straight forward as it may seem.
“At that time there was not as many safety nets you can think of in terms of the financial markets and even social safety nets that we have in place now,” Quintanar said.
In this case, job loss spiked early and has continued to go down. During the Great Depression that took years. For business owner Danny Martinez, he credits loyal customers for ensuring he could keep paying his workers and keeping the business afloat.
“They helped us through the pandemic and get through it so we are still in it and we are still working through it,” Martinez said.
So what keeps customers coming back during a pandemic? Martinez credits that in part to keeping safety a top priority.
“I really feel that’s what it is, you know, our customers see that,” Martinez said.
Quintanar adds we are on the on the right track towards economic recovery. The vaccine is helping with that and so does the chance of a third stimulus check, but there is still a long road ahead.
“Before spending really returns to pre-pandemic levels, businesses and consumers have to feel confident that this is a long term fix,” Quintanar said.
In Texoma, Wichita, Wilbarger and Montague counties still have the largest unemployment rates. They are around 7% which is on par with the state average.
