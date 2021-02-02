WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - You can expect more great weather on Wednesday with highs in the 70s. We may start off nice on Thursday, but a cold front will cool us off some during the afternoon. Look for 60s early with 50s by the afternoon. Then we’ll begin the seesaw battle between warm air to the south and bitterly cold air to the north. This leads to ups and downs with temperatures into next week. It’s possible that we could really be cold next week at times.